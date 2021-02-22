Adorable cat hitches a ride on Falls Church REI truck | Get Uplifted

A furry little traveler hitchhiked her way to the DMV, catching a ride on a freight truck

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — It’s time to Get Uplifted. That time of the morning where we look for those rays of sunshine coming through the clouds of negativity.

While unloading a delivery truck, a Falls Church REI employee got a pleasant surprise. Moving a box, she discovered a stowaway catching a ride, a cat, who immediately wanted to be friends, rubbing against her, and climbing up on her shoulder.

The folks at REI aren’t sure were their little traveler came from, maybe hitching a ride in from their loading facilities in Stafford County or Woodbridge.

They’ve since dropped her off at the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation in Falls Church so the good folks there can look after her.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t have a chip implanted, so they have no idea where she came from. What they do know is from her health, looks and friendly nature she was well cared for.

They plan to reach out to area shelters and if know one comes looking, they’ll be putting her up for adoption.

What do we think would be a good name for this explorer?

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.