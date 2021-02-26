x
VDOT offers a cute reminder about public transportation | Get Uplifted

Let Virginia Department of Transportation's Twitter feed uplift your spirit with a PSA about public transportation.

FAIRFAX, Va. — It’s time to Get Uplifted! Where we look for the stories that will bring a smile to your face and maybe a laugh or two 

Are you ready for a trainload of cuteness this morning?  

Now as much we all hate sitting in traffic, we forget that there are ways around it. The Virginia Department of Transportation posted a short PSA to their Twitter feed reminding us that public transit is an option 

It’s all aboard the "Doggy Line" as the conductor gets thing moving on down the road  

While the passengers may not have their masks on, they are socially distancing. Safety first.

And by the way, VDOT’s Twitter feed is full of fun, like this helpful reminder about potholes.

