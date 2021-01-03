This Morgan State alumnus couldn't afford to finish his degree. Now he's making sure that won't happen to others | Get Uplifted

Coming from humble beginnings, Calvin and Tina Tyler have pledged $20 million in scholarship funds to students in need at Morgan State University

BALTIMORE — It’s time for us to Get Uplifted, and we’re starting our week off with a story of giving, that will leave you inspired.

One sure way we can uplift ourselves is by helping to uplift others.

It’s with this in mind that Calvin Tyler and his wife Tina have committed $20 million to Morgan State University, the largest private donation by an alumnus in the school's 154-year history

Calvin Tyler went to the HBCU in the '60s, but due to financial hardships, was forced to drop out, going to work driving for UPS, where he rose through their ranks, becoming the first Black senior Vice President of U.S. Operations.

But with all his success, he never forgot his beginnings, endowing a scholarship fund at the university for deserving students.

“When you are blessed and have the resources to help others, I think it's something you should do,” Calvin Tyler said.

Known as Tyler’s Scholars, over 200 students have received full and partial scholarships.

Calvin has a message for them all, as well as young people everywhere:

“Every young person has God given talents. They need to believe in themselves first, believe in themselves and just chase their dream.”

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram