New mural pays tribute to DC icons | Most DC Thing

Local artists have designed a mural showcasing iconic figures from DC past and present

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us from the minds of Kaliq Crosby and Rose Jaffe. They're local artists who, rather than just seeing a blank wall on the side of the Pepco Waterfront Substation in Buzzard Point Southwest, saw a canvas they could use to pay tribute to D.C. icons.

The two have combined their talents and spray paints, crafting a beautiful mural there, featuring the images of Frederick Douglas, Marvin Gaye and D.C. stalwart Eleanor Holmes Norton.

The wall painting will brighten the community for years to come, hopefully giving residents and visitors an entry point into D.C. history.

Now, if you feel a bit of artistry within yourself that you want to express, you can join the pair this Saturday afternoon for a community paint day, starting at 1 p.m., and you can go there and leave your testament to D.C..

The event is free, but they’re only allowing 30 participants, so you must reserve a spot online