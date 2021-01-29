A legendary DC venue gets its own shoe | It's a DC Thing

WASHINGTON — No doubt one of the things that gives our city the culture we know and love is our entertainment venues.
Venues have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. They've been shut down since March with no solid way to make income.
But one of our venues is getting a small life line -- D.C.'s legendary Black Cat.
Shoe company Vans' Foot the Bill program has been creating custom shoes for small businesses around the country and giving them the profits. The Black Cat is the latest D.C. business to benefit, but it's not the first.
Back in May, Vans released Call Your Mother shoes to benefit D.C.'s iconic deli.
Owners of the Black Cat say they'll use the proceeds from sales of the shoes to pay bills, help staff and produce online content in lieu of live performances.
The shoes are available now on Vans website for $90.
Vans has partnered with other restaurants, skate shops, galleries and concert venues nationwide as part of the Foot the Bill program. You can learn more about that here.