A legendary DC venue gets its own shoe | It's a DC Thing

The Black Cat is the latest DC institution to team up with Vans' Foot the Bill program.

WASHINGTON — No doubt one of the things that gives our city the culture we know and love is our entertainment venues.

Venues have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. They've been shut down since March with no solid way to make income.

But one of our venues is getting a small life line -- D.C.'s legendary Black Cat.

Shoe company Vans' Foot the Bill program has been creating custom shoes for small businesses around the country and giving them the profits. The Black Cat is the latest D.C. business to benefit, but it's not the first.

Back in May, Vans released Call Your Mother shoes to benefit D.C.'s iconic deli.

Owners of the Black Cat say they'll use the proceeds from sales of the shoes to pay bills, help staff and produce online content in lieu of live performances.

The shoes are available now on Vans website for $90.

Stoked that folx love our #VansCustoms we created with @Vans_66 & the Foot The Bill program. Net proceeds of every purchase help support the club til we can put on live shows again (ps we miss everyone)



Limited run!

Get yours soon!



Shop: https://t.co/DJiILDfsEm pic.twitter.com/HOKm2byEo6 — Black Cat (@BlackCatDC) January 28, 2021