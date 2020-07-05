DC's Call Your Mother deli has its own shoe

The shoes are part of Vans' Foot the Bill program to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Vans has partnered with D.C. deli Call Your Mother and dozens of other small businesses across the country to give back to those hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Call Your Mother shoe features pink landline phones on the toe with a beach-glass-blue colorway on the rest of the shoe. Net proceeds from the sale of the shoe, minus costs of production and shipping, go back to supporting the bagel shop's employees.

"The net proceeds will go directly to our employee fund, which supports our 144 hourly team members. While we have been operating in very limited capacity (even fully closed for two weeks) we are committed to paying 100% of our staff 100% of their wages as long as possible. But with limited service, this isn't possible, which is why we've turned to creative fundraising efforts," the shop founders explained.

Vans has partnered with other restaurants, skate shops, galleries and concert venues nationwide as part of the Foot the Bill program. You can learn more about that here.

Opened in 2018, Call Your Mother was named one of Eater's Best New Restaurants in the Country, and was a top 50 finalist for Bon Apetit's best new restaurants.