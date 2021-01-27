The National Zoo's newest star is ready for the camera | It's a DC Thing

Wednesday, Xiao Qi Ji, the zoo's adorable panda cub, will finally meet his adoring fans. He’s making his first big appearance, gracing us with his presence via live stream from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Along with Xiao, the panda team down at the zoo will give us a look behind the scenes. We get to see the inner workings of the panda house, the panda cams and hear answers to some of their most asked questions.