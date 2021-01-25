x
After church is a perfect time for a snack. Where is a president to go? | It's A DC Thing

There really is only one choice in a situation like this... Call Your Mother Deli, that is.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Well here’s something we found amusing Sunday.

As many of us know, sitting in the pew on Sunday can leave you spiritually full, but your stomach rumbling.

And what is to be done about this? 

Well, if you’re President Joe Biden, you stop by Jewish deli, Call Your Mother, on the way back to the White House from Holy Trinity Catholic Church and you send your son in to pick up your order. And, you create a bit of a traffic jam while doing so.

Church on Sunday and a snack afterward? It’s a D.C. thing.  

