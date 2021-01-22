x
Washington Football Team is kicking down diversity doors

DC's Team is making history, because that's what we do here, it's a DC thing
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, Washington full-year coaching intern Jennifer King watches practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va. For the first time in NFL history, there will be two female coaches on the sideline and a female official on the field when the Browns host the Washington Football team. King is in her first season on Washington’s staff while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. Sarah Thomas became the league’s first female official in 2015, has worked in the postseason and is now making more history. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON — While the NFL undoubtedly has a diversity problem, the Washington Football Team has been doing its part to change the status quo. 

We have head coach Ron Rivera. Team President Jason Wright. Martin Mayhew is being brought on as general manager. And now, Jennifer King is poised to sign a contract making her the first Black woman to be a full-time assistant head coach in NFL history.  

While the rest of the league is dragging its feet, our team is kicking down diversity doors and making history in the process. That’s a good thing, AND it’s a DC thing. 

That’s what we do here.  

