Washington Football Team is kicking down diversity doors

DC's Team is making history, because that's what we do here, it's a DC thing

WASHINGTON — While the NFL undoubtedly has a diversity problem, the Washington Football Team has been doing its part to change the status quo.

We have head coach Ron Rivera. Team President Jason Wright. Martin Mayhew is being brought on as general manager. And now, Jennifer King is poised to sign a contract making her the first Black woman to be a full-time assistant head coach in NFL history.

While the rest of the league is dragging its feet, our team is kicking down diversity doors and making history in the process. That’s a good thing, AND it’s a DC thing.

That’s what we do here.