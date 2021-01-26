We may soon have Tubman in our pockets | It's a DC Thing

The Biden administration has resumed efforts to have Harriet Tubman's likeness put on the $20 bill.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With Joe Biden now in office, it looks like we’re soon going to have Tubmans in our pockets.

Under the direction of our new president, the U.S. Treasury Department has announced that they are resuming their efforts to put Harriet Tubman’s face on the $20 bill. And It’s long overdue.

If you remember, this was supposed to have already happened. The change was decided in the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency, timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, but the administration that followed his put it off. For some reason they decided that other bills needed to be redesigned first.

Redesigns that I have yet to see.

It’s past time that this icon gets her due, and this new administration is looking to see that she gets it, and that we get our Tubbys…or Tubs. That’s what I’m going to call them