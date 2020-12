Here's how much snow fell in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The DMV had its first snowstorm of the season, but exactly how much you saw varied greatly across the region.

WASHINGTON — The DMV experienced one of the larger storms it's seen in several years Wednesday. But actual snow totals spanned a wide range.

Some areas like Loudoun County, Virginia, and Frederick County, Maryland, saw over half a foot of snow, while other areas like D.C. propers and communities east of the Nation's Capital only saw a dusting.

Snowy and ice conditions on roadways led to hundreds of vehicle crash calls in Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday, according to both states' police departments.

Icy conditions are setting into the D.C. metro area as rain passes through and colder temperatures move into communities overnight. Our far northern and western suburbs are still seeing some snow, and have gotten more than half a foot of snow.

Here is a look at the recent snowfalls for our region provided by the National Weather Service:

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Adams Morgan 1.0 inches

MARYLAND

BWI Airport 1.6"

Thurmont 6.0’’

Gaithersburg 2.0”

Bethesda 2.2”



Allegany County... Frostburg 1 NW 11.2 645 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Ridgeley 1 NW 8.0 700 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Cresaptown SSW 6.2 532 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Frostburg 2 ENE 6.0 515 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Cumberland 1 SSE 6.0 600 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Wolfe Mill 2 NNE 6.0 404 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Frostburg SE 6.0 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

Anne Arundel County... 700 PM 12/16 Airport Glen Burnie 1 WSW 1.6 200 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Green Haven 1 SE 1.5 152 PM 12/16 County Emrg Mgmt Green Haven 1 ESE 1.5 336 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Annapolis 1 S T 1230 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Baltimore County... Bentley Springs 1 E 7.0 730 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Parkton 1 W 5.8 440 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Glyndon 1 SW 5.0 555 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Reisterstown 4.5 412 PM 12/16 County Emrg Mgmt Long Green 4 NNW 4.0 402 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Long Green 2 NW 3.3 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Ellicott City 2 ESE 2.8 330 PM 12/16 Broadcast Media Catonsville 1 SSE 2.5 230 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Perry Hall 1 NNE 2.2 235 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Upper Falls 2 SW 2.0 230 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Lansdowne 1 ESE 1.8 230 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter White Marsh 2 E 1.8 240 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Upper Falls 1 NNE 1.4 300 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Baltimore City... Pimlico SE 3.2 240 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Pikesville 2 SE 3.0 230 PM 12/16 CoCoRaHS Arlington 1 NNW 2.9 340 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Carroll County... Manchester 1 SSW 7.5 427 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Manchester 2 NW 6.0 447 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Taneytown NE 4.9 410 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Eldersburg 1 SE 4.5 355 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Westminster SE 4.4 551 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Cecil County... Glen Westover 4.0 405 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Pleasant Hill 2 SSE 3.8 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Rising Sun 1 ENE 3.6 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Rock Springs 1 ESE 3.5 500 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Richardsmere 1 WNW 2.0 345 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Woodlawn 2 ENE 1.8 401 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Woodlawn 2 E 1.0 500 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Frederick County... Bloomfield 2 WSW 7.7 500 PM 12/16 NWS Employee Rosemont 6.0 403 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Thurmont 3 N 6.0 700 PM 12/16 NWS Employee Point of Rocks 2 N 5.8 245 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter New Market N 5.0 435 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Woodsboro 3 E 5.0 502 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Mount Airy 2 NW 4.9 300 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Adamstown 1 ESE 4.8 710 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Ballenger Creek WSW 4.0 250 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Walkersville ESE 2.2 140 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Frederick 1 SSE 2.0 200 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Garrett County... Deer Park 6 NE 5.8 700 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter McHenry 1 S 5.2 221 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Mountain Lake Park 1.5 120 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Harford County... Norrisville 1 WSW 6.1 550 PM 12/16 CoCoRaHS Forest Hill 3 SW 5.5 550 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Bel Air 2 W 3.5 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Fallston 1 NW 2.3 215 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Abingdon 1 NW 2.0 350 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Howard County... Granite 1 SSE 4.5 330 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Dayton 4.0 452 PM 12/16 Broadcast Media Glenelg 2 N 4.0 550 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Columbia 3.5 300 PM 12/16 NWS Employee Oella 1 NW 3.5 340 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Columbia 2 N 3.3 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Gaither 2 SE 3.2 259 PM 12/16 CoCoRaHS Simpsonville 2 NNW 3.0 215 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Ellicott City 1 SW 3.0 255 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Roxbury Mills 2 ESE 3.0 235 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Elkridge 2 W 3.0 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Highland SSW 2.8 145 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Simpsonville 1 W 2.6 130 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Elkridge 2.4 150 PM 12/16 NWS Employee Highland 1 NNW 2.3 124 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Columbia 2 NW 2.2 200 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Jessup 2 WSW 2.2 200 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Smith Island 5460 E 2.0 235 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Columbia 2 NE 2.0 154 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Jessup 3 W 2.0 138 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Savage 1 WSW 1.5 200 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Montgomery County... Damascus 1 S 3.7 240 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Clarksburg 1 SSE 3.5 400 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Laytonsville 2 WNW 2.5 229 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Norbeck 1 ESE 2.4 130 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Germantown 2 WSW 2.4 150 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Bethesda 1 WSW 2.2 230 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Rockville 3 NNW 2.2 206 PM 12/16 NWS Employee Clarksburg 1 ESE 2.2 425 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Garrett Park 1 ENE 2.0 115 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Montgomery Village 1 2.0 240 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Gaithersburg 1 WNW 2.0 200 PM 12/16 CoCoRaHS Chevy Chase 1 W 1.4 129 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Olney 1 SE 0.7 240 PM 12/16 CoCoRaHS Boyds 1 SE 0.7 1200 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Prince Georges County... Savage 1 WNW 1.7 205 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Calverton 1 S 1.0 200 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter

...Washington County... Boonsboro 3 NNE 5.9 730 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Long Meadow 1 SSE 4.5 455 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter Hagerstown 1 ENE 3.2 440 PM 12/16 CoCoRaHS

VIRGINIA

Hillsboro 6.0”