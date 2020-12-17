I-70 crash near Frederick leaves commuters in massive backup for hours

The back up on the snow-covered highway lasted around four hours long.

FREDERICK, Md. — A single-vehicle crash on I-70 just north of Frederick, Maryland gave drivers headaches and left some commuters waiting hours on a backed-up highway.

Maryland State Police confirmed the crash but did not give specifics as to what had happened to cause the vehicle to be impacted.

As of 4 p.m., the Maryland State Police Department said on Twitter has responded to 489 calls for service, including 161 crashes and 60 unattended/disabled vehicles.

“Frederick has taken the brunt of the early part of this winter storm," said MSP Public Information Officer Ron Snyder.

In Frederick specifically, there were at least 50 vehicle crashes that MSP had responded to by around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to an interview with the public information officer from the police department.

Fredrick County Public Schools will again be fully virtual Thursday, the second day in a row for students in the county.