Snow is possible for parts of DMV next week. Here's what you need to know

WASHINGTON — By most measures this has been a mild winter with only a few flurries for most of us. That may change by Wednesday, December 16. While temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s over the weekend, colder air returns on December 14.



On Monday, we will have a storm system pass to our south bringing clouds, but keeping highs in the 40s.



The next storm system will move our way by Wednesday, December 16. In past winters the track just south and east of D.C. would be ideal for snow for D.C., but this year cold air has been hard to find. Still, we should have just enough cold air in place that those areas north of D.C., closer to I-70, and west of D.C., along and west of I-81(west of The Blue Ridge), have the best odds of seeing snow or at least a mix or rain, sleet and snow.



