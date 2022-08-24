Motorcyclist killed in Prince George's Co. hit-and-run crash

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Prince George's County.

The crash happened Wednesday morning in the 10000 block of Frank Tippett Road in Cheltenham, Maryland. Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators say the driver of the car left the scene of the crash, and police are searching for the driver.

Details about what led to the crash have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been made public.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

