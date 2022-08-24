Motorcyclist killed in Prince George's Co. hit-and-run crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Prince George's County.
The crash happened Wednesday morning in the 10000 block of Frank Tippett Road in Cheltenham, Maryland. Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Investigators say the driver of the car left the scene of the crash, and police are searching for the driver.
Details about what led to the crash have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not been made public.
Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
RELATED: Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.