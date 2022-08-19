Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants 'accountability'

He was walking in a parking lot when a crash sent a car running into him.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was struck and killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Thursday.

"Albert Sweat was a good man. A working family man," said Renee Jackson of her older while fighting back tears and her voice cracking with emotion. "He had a good heart. He'd do anything for anyone. He was smart, loving, kind, generous."

At 62, Albert Sweat's sister says he was a career construction foreman who had recently started his own carpentry business.

He also loved to play music.

"He can play every instrument," Jackson said.

She says her brother was in the Arlington area to check on a carpentry job Thursday morning, when police say two cars tried to merge into the same lane and collided on Wilson Boulevard in Seven Corners.

One of the cars went off the road and crashed into a parking lot where Sweat was walking.

He was hit and killed.

"His family is devastated. His children are devastated. And his wife is devastated," said Jackson speaking on behalf of the family.

Preliminarily, Fairfax County detectives do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in this crash, but they say the investigation continues and details will be presented to the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine "appropriate charges."

"I just want them to do a full investigation," said Jackson. "This was a good person. A good person. And his death was not caused by something he did...and it's not fair."

There is a guitar store near the scene of the crash. Jackson says of all the instruments he played, guitar was Albert's favorite and that was one of his favorite stores.

She believes he was stopping in on his way home when he was hit and killed.