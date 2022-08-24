Firefighters rescue 2 people after car plummets down 40-foot embankment in Prince George's Co.

Two people pulled from the wreckage by rescue teams were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash sent their car off the road and down a 40-foot embankment in Prince George's County.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue at Southampton Drive and Piney Branch Road at Carroll Avenue.

A Montgomery County police officer was on patrol when they came across the crash scene. The officer noticed a car crashed into the woods and hung up on a guardrail.

Units with Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the scene for a rescue call. Once on scene, crews found a single vehicle down a 40-foot embankment with two people trapped inside.

Technical rescue units were called to get the trapped people free from the car. The two people were eventually extricated from the wreckage and taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Montgomery County Fire Department units provided additional help on the scene. Roads in the area were shut down while the rescue was in progress, but have since reopened Wednesday morning.