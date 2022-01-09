Woman shot inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro station

The injured person had non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport and a possible suspect is being questioned by police.

WASHINGTON — A woman was injured in a shooting inside the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station Thursday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., the Metro Transit Police (MTPD) were called to the L'Enfant Plaza station for reports of shots fired. They responded to the upper level Green/Yellow line platform. Once on scene, they found one person with minor injuries, and she declined to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.

"At this time it is unclear whether the individual was grazed by the gunshot or how the injury was sustained," MTPD said.

MTPD said a potential suspect was being questioned by police, and the investigation into what happened is still ongoing. No motive details have been released yet.

One person shot. Apparently not life threatening injuries at L’Efant Plaza Metro Station. Large police investigation. Issues on Green Line towards Branch Ave. ⁦@wusa9⁩ pic.twitter.com/OcvI3KBuJc — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) September 1, 2022

Due to the investigation, Green and Yellow Line trains were not stopping at L'Enfant Plaza and riders were being directed to use Metrobus from Archives to L’Enfant Plaza.