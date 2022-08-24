Man arrested for stabbing 2 people on Metro Center platform

Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) detectives used surveillance cameras at Metro Center to identify 51-year-old Antownne Turner.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man is facing charges after two people were stabbed while standing on a Red Line Metro Center platform Tuesday.

According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), 51-year-old Antownne Turner was arrested for the attack Wednesday.

Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) detectives used surveillance cameras at Metro Center to identify Turner.

WMATA said the attack happened just after 3:15 p.m. at the transfer station on 13th Street in Northwest. When officers arrived they found the two victims, only identified as a man and a woman, injured on the red line platform.

The man was unconscious and not breathing, he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, WMATA explained. The woman is expected to survive her injuries but was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man remains in the hospital while the woman that was attacked has since been released from the hospital. Turner is accused of stabbing the man and woman after an argument on the station platform.