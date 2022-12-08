Shooting near Southeast DC high school leaves juvenile injured

The shooting happened just a short walk away from Bard High School.

A shooting, just blocks away from a Southeast D.C. high school, sent a juvenile to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Alabama Avenue Southeast, nearby G Street Southeast and just a short walk away from Bard High School, around 9:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a juvenile boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious when he was taken to a local hospital, but not additional information has been released about his condition.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police have described the boy as an older teen of high school age.

While DC Police investigate the incident, they have shut down the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast as well as the 4400 Block of G Street Southeast.