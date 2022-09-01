DC Police investigating 2 shootings, stabbing in Northeast

A violent night sent three people to the hospital in separate incidents.

WASHINGTON — Police in the District are investigating two shootings and a stabbing in Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers first responded to a reported stabbing before midnight in the 800 block of 18th St. Northeast. When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Investigators say they are looking for a woman with a small build, wearing a white T-shirt and green pants.

A couple of hours later, around 2:49 a.m., MPD officers in the Fifth District were called to the 200 block of Tennessee Ave Northeast after receiving a report of shots fired from Shotspotter Technology in the area. Police said 911 calls soon followed.

When officers got to the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. He was conscious when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to an MPD watch commander.

The second shooting occurred at 3:27 a.m. in the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast. Details about this shooting are sparse. Police have not released any details about a suspect in this case and no arrests have been made.

So far it does not appear the three incidents are connected.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.