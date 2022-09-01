Pelted with ice cream, a Metro rider pleads for help

Hallie Kroll says "adolescents" showered her with a soda can, ice cream and snacks. Some see it as a sign of a wider Metro safety decline.

WASHINGTON — Metro’s new general manager is apologizing to a woman who was drenched in ice cream after teenagers pelted food at her while she waited for a train in the L’Enfant station.

Hundreds of people reacted to Hallie Kroll’s tweet about the alleged assault, with some people seeing it as a sign of a much wider decline in safety on Metro.

Kroll, a museum professional, says she was on her way to a show at the Kennedy Center Tuesday night when she was attacked by a group of adolescents. She said she was on the lower level at L’Enfant when the young people first dropped a can next to her, then came a McDonald’s McFlurry, and what looks like crackers.

“I’m covered in crap,” she wrote. "They dropped the can first, next to me. I ignored it. Then they dropped the snacks and smoothie on my head. My phone and jacket are covered in smoothie."

Hey @wmataGM @wmata I was just hit on the lower level of L'Enfant Plaza by a smoothie and food by adolescents on the above level. I live in DC and I'm just trying to go see a show at the Kennedy Center. This is not okay. I'm covered in crap. pic.twitter.com/wj72pD5ivb — Hallie like the Comet (@SweatthePetty) August 30, 2022

General Manager Randy Clarke, who stepped into his role on July 25, took the opportunity to connect with Kroll after her tweet garnered attention.

“Hallie, so sorry this happened to you,” Clarke responded on Twitter. “We are working to address these types of issues…. enhancing Transit Police and staff deployment and visibility.”

Hallie, so sorry this happened to you and impacted your evening. I saw the team reached out to you already but know I take these incidents seriously and we are working to address these types of issues in the system incl. enhancing Transit Police & staff deployment and visibility. — Randy Clarke 🚌🚊🚍 (@wmataGM) August 31, 2022

Several people fired back at Clarke, calling out what is perceived as apathy from Metro workers.

“No one within WMATA seems to care about it,” Todd Kimmellman tweeted. “Not the people in the booths, not the Metro cops, and certainly not the people jumping the fare gates. You have a tall task ahead of you."

Another commenter said the behavior of the teens has become commonplace, and wasn't surprising.

However, others jumped into the conversation saying safety concerns are not limited to Metro alone.

“You can Google horror stories for every mode of transportation," Amanda Beale: wrote. "Please stop. Metro is reliable and uncouth teens exist everywhere.”

"Oh God, however will you recover?" another user wrote. "Those spots must be rather traumatic to endure.”

Kroll defended herself, saying, “I was hit on the head first, but sure, be a jerk on the internet.”