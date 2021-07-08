Washington releases three players from training camps ahead of 2nd preseason game

The team has released three players on Sunday as wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, cornerback Chris Miller, and running back Lamar Miller were all let go.

WASHINGTON — The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast starts the week with news the team has released three players on Sunday: wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, cornerback Chris Miller, and running back Lamar Miller.

The cuts are some of the first made by the team as it heads into its second preseason game with the Cincinnati Bengals this Friday.

Chris and David react to the news and speculate about what it might mean for rookie running back Jaret Patterson.

The Washington Football Team also activated Curtis Samuel on Sunday. The second-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft spent the last four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, furthering an even closer connection to Ron Rivera's former employer. Locked On discusses how much fans should expect to see of the veteran receiver and new addition this preseason?

Then, given the success that the New Orleans Saints had mixing in Taysom Hill with Drew Brees at quarterback due to the speed he brought to the position ... could there be a similar mixture created by Scott Turner and Ron Rivera with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke?

Heinicke showed he has some wheels under him in last year's playoff game against Tampa Bay Bucs. Locked On WFT speculates why it might, or might not, work out.

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

Washington vs. Cincinnati Bengals -- THIS FRIDAY

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles