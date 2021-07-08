In enemy territory | Previewing Washington's matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021

The two teams final matchup last season ended up being the deciding game for the NFC East division that sent Washington to the playoffs.

WASHINGTON — Continuing our look at NFC East divisional rivals ahead of preseason action this weekend, the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast is joined by one of the Locked On Philadelphia Eagles Podcast hosts, Gino Cammilleri.

Last season, Washington beat the Eagles in both its games. The two teams final matchup ended up being the deciding game for the NFC East division that sent Washington to the playoffs. It also was a final straw for the Eagles' former head coach Doug Peterson, who was fired in the offseason. It was also the last game for quarterback Carson Wentz, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gino breaks down top storylines for the Eagles, new faces, old faces, NFL Draft picks, and more as the two hosts set out to make WFT fans the smartest NFC East fans around. Gino also gives his thoughts on the state of the Washington franchise and predicts where the Eagles will land in the NFC East race!

In 2021, Washington plays Philly in week 15 and week 17 of the upcoming NFL season.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison for the latest news for the Burgundy & Gold.

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles