A bond between 2 tight ends may lead to success for Washington this season

One just played in his first football game, while the other signed a massive extension. Both have something to prove in 2021.

ASHBURN, Va. — Logan Thomas is from Virginia and Sammis Reyes is from Chile. But the bond of playing tight end for the Burgundy & Gold, and with each other, is creating motivation for both in their own ways.

The Washington Football Team's last preseason game against the New England Patriots was a chance for the team's rookies to get their first taste of NFL game action. For Reyes, Thursday night's preseason opener wasn't just his first NFL game, it was the first time he ever played in a competitive football game.

"I was full of emotions but at the same time, locked in. I knew I had a job to do," said the rookie tight end about his first game.

Washington signed Reyes in the spring after seeing what he could do at the University of Florida's Pro Day Workout, knowing Reyes had never played in an actual football game. But Reyes impressed dozens of scouts and executives with this strength and agility.

Reyes initially came to America from Chile to play basketball. At 6-feet, 5-inches and 260 pounds, Reyes hoped to reach the NBA. When he didn't make it in basketball, a friend told him to give football a try, and now he's looking toward a future in the NFL.

"It's truly a blessing to be here. I couldn't be more thankful for this team for giving me a chance to show what I have and to be a part of this family. For me, [that first preseason game] was a beautiful experience that I'll never forget," said Reyes

It is an honor to be a member of this amazing organization. Thank you @WashingtonNFL and the city for all the love I have received🙏🏼 https://t.co/2Fwjy8KoZ2 — Sammis Reyes (@SammisReyes) April 14, 2021

If Reyes makes the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster, he would be the first player in the NFL from Chile. At Thursday's preseason game in New England, someone brought a Chilean flag for Reyes to sign after the game, and he could hear fans screaming his name from the stands.

"I get emotional about it because there's never been anyone from Chile to do what I'm doing. I'm the first one," said Reyes "So I'm kind of paving the road for the new guys. I know there are so many people who follow me on social media and send me thousands of messages, and I show these kids who are looking up to me that anything is possible if you are willing to put in the work."

One of the last guys off the field at practice, Reyes is putting in the work and staying late to do extra drills. He's also soaking in any knowledge he can gain from listening and watching the team's number one tight end, Logan Thomas.

"He's doing a great job! He got his first couple of catches and got his first hit so I'm happy for him. He's a guy that wants to be great. He wants to be a very good player and he has the dedication for it," said Thomas when talking about Reyes.

Reyes said he's felt the love coming from Logan and is happy to have him as a mentor.

"He's been awesome with me! He's a guy that I truly look up to and I've told him many times that he helps me tremendously," said Reyes about Thomas.

Thomas is slated as the team's starting tight end. This will be his second season with the Washington Football Team, and last month, he signed a 3-year, 24 million dollar contract extension.

Thomas told WUSA9 that the contract gives him a sense of freedom that he is hoping will allow him to focus more on the game he loves and the skills he needs to improve to show Washington spent its money wisely.

"I can just go play ball because it's fun because I love it," said Thomas. "I can see football now how I did growing up. It's not just a means. Now I can play it because I love the game."

Thomas is the leader of the team's tight ends, which also include the 2021 NFL Draft pick out of Boise State, John Bates. Thomas is enjoying his leadership role and is focused on improving his game too for the upcoming season. Last season, Thomas had 72 receptions for 670 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"I obviously want to stay healthy but also get better in my routes and run game," said Thomas.