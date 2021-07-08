In enemy territory | Previewing Washington's matchups with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

In 2020, Washington won both of its games over Dallas. The two teams will face off in week 14 and week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

WASHINGTON — Continuing our look at NFC East divisional rivals ahead of preseason action this weekend, the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast is joined by Marcus Mosher of the Locked on Dallas Cowboys Podcast to preview the two matchups between the teams this upcoming season.

Mosher breaks down top storylines for the Eagles, new faces, old faces, NFL Draft picks, and more. Mosher also gives his thoughts on the state of the Washington franchise and predicts where the Eagles will land in the NFC East race!

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles