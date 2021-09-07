In enemy territory | Previewing Washington's matchups with the New York Giants in 2021

In 2020, Washington lost both its games against the Giants, who have won seven of its last 10 matchups against the Burgundy & Gold since late 2016.

WASHINGTON — Patricia Traina of the Locked On Giants Podcast joins David Harrison of Locked On WFT Podcast to give Washington fans a season preview and update ahead of preseason action.

The biggest storylines, additions, losses, and NFL Draft class impacts are all part of the discussion involving both Washington and the Giants.

The two teams are set to play in 2021: First in Week 2 at Washington's FedEx Field, and in Week 18 to end the season at the Giants' MetLife Stadium.

Traina also gives her opinion of what's going on with the Washington Football Team franchise, sounds off about head coach Ron Rivera, and predicts where the New York Giants will stack up against the NFC East.

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16th: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26th: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3rd: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10th: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17th: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24th: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31st: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14th: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21st: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29th: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5th: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26th: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2nd: vs. Philadelphia Eagles