WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals made it to the World Series, so what now?

Well you better be tuning in or making your way to one of the home games. Here's the updated schedule of the World Series, according to the MLB website. (last updated: 10/16/19 at 12:30 p.m. ET)

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

Game 6 (maybe): Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

Game 7 (maybe): Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

Now that the schedule has been posted, you can plan to buy game tickets to cheer on the home team with some Natitude.

The Washington Nationals will host Games 3, 4 and 5 at Nationals Park.

MLB hasn't released the scheduled times of these games as they are to be determined. But, Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 will be hosted at the ballpark of whichever team has the better record.

