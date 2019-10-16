WASHINGTON — For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals are going to the World Series.
After an electric 7-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals, and a 4-0 series sweep in the NLCS, the Nats were ready to party. And party they did with players donning goggles in the locker room and spraying one another with champagne.
It’s been 86 years since the last time Washington hosted a World Series game. In 1933, the Washington Senators lost to the New York Giants in five games.
If the Nationals win the World Series, they would be the first team from D.C. to win since 1924, when the Senators defeated the New York Giants.
RELATED: We're going to the World Series! Relive the Curly W inside Nats Park
What happens next?
The Nats will now take on either the Yankees or the Astros, pending the completion of the ALCS. The World Series kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 22, and all game times are still TBD. D.C. will host Games 3, 4 and 5 at Nationals Park.
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros
Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals
*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals
Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28
*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros
*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros
*if needed
RELATED: Nationals advance to the World Series for the first time
RELATED: Why do Nats fans sing 'Baby Shark' during the games?
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.