WASHINGTON — For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals are going to the World Series.

After an electric 7-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals, and a 4-0 series sweep in the NLCS, the Nats were ready to party. And party they did with players donning goggles in the locker room and spraying one another with champagne.

It’s been 86 years since the last time Washington hosted a World Series game. In 1933, the Washington Senators lost to the New York Giants in five games.

If the Nationals win the World Series, they would be the first team from D.C. to win since 1924, when the Senators defeated the New York Giants.

What happens next?

The Nats will now take on either the Yankees or the Astros, pending the completion of the ALCS. The World Series kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 22, and all game times are still TBD. D.C. will host Games 3, 4 and 5 at Nationals Park.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros

*if needed

PHOTOS: Nats celebrate NLCS win The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Find out what songs most motivated the Washington Nationals this postseason. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Nationals celebrate their 7-4 win over the Cardinals to advance to the World Series with a locker room party. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Nationals celebrate their 7-4 win over the Cardinals to advance to the World Series with a locker room party. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Nationals celebrate their 7-4 win over the Cardinals to advance to the World Series with a locker room party. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra celebrates after Game 4 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 7-4 to win the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

