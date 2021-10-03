TIMELINE: A look back at Delonte West's year of struggle and recovery

Former NBA star Delonte West has gone from possibly being homeless to working at a rehab center in Florida all during a pandemic.

WASHINGTON — DMV native and former NBA star Delonte West has gone from possibly living on the street to working at a rehab center -- all during a pandemic that has gripped the world.

Over the last year of his life, West's struggles with mental health were highlighted in a video from Prince George's County and a picture from Dallas that showed him possibly experiencing homelessness.

West, who admitted to the Washington Post that he struggles with bipolar disorder, was able to find some help through people that he played and worked for through the National Basketball Association (NBA) -- including Mark Cuban, Doc Rivers, Damien Wilkins and others.

Here is a timeline that shows the downs, and ups, of Delonte West's life from 2020 into 2021:

Jan. 21, 2020

Delonte West's former coach Phil Martelli and fellow players reach out to help after the release of a graphic video showing the ex-NBA player being beaten in the street of Prince George's County, and then responding, almost incoherently, to police.

WUSA9 reached out to West's former teammate Damien Wilkins who said he was trying to work with the NBA Player's Association to help his teammate with the bipolar disorder problems he faces.

Sept. 2020

Popular NBA coach, Doc Rivers, also tells the media that he is trying to help out West after a video of West in Dallas, Texas, appears showing him holding a sign asking for money on the side of a downtown street, leading many to believe he was experiencing homelessness.

This picture of West led Mark Cuban to reach out to Delonte, and eventually picking him up off the street to help him. Cuban -- owner of the Dallas Mavericks, a team that West played for during his career -- offers to pay for West's rehab.

Oct. 2020

Mark Cuban shares a tweet of Delonte West smiling, while also riding a horse at the rehab facility he went to after the Mavericks owner picked him up off the streets of Dallas.

"A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support," Cuban tweeted.

Nov. 2020

Another tweet by Mark Cuban again shows Delonte West doing well at rehab and also kayaking and playing disk golf.

A media outlet called The Score also shared a tweet of West playing basketball on a court.

Jan. 2021