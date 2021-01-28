Delonte West doing well in rehab | Get Uplifted

DMV native Delonte West has faced some troubles, but with Mark Cuban's help, he appears to be headed in the positive direction.

WASHINGTON — It’s time for us to cut through some of the daily negativity and Get Uplifted! with stories about the goodness happening around us that we may not know about

It was back in September that pictures surfaced of troubled former NBA player Delonte West panhandling on a Dallas street, prompting his friend and Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban to swing into action, getting him off the streets and into a rehabilitation center, which just may have saved his life.

West, who suffers from addiction and bipolar disorder, seems to be having success with the treatment, so much so that he is now working at the center.

Now, this is obviously a one day at a time situation he is in, but with help from a caring friend, he’s is hopefully on the path to recovery. And just like in his basketball days, we’re all rooting for him

DMV native Delonte West still improving life with help from Mark Cuban, NBA family https://t.co/uoetzGydnS — WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 8, 2020

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.