DMV native Delonte West still improving life with help from Mark Cuban, NBA family

DALLAS — DMV native Delonte West is reportedly making great strides to improve his life amid struggles he's had recently.

Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban sent out a few pictures on Twitter of West kayaking and playing frisbee golf.

"Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing !," said Cuban is his Tweet last Tuesday.

Cuban has been one of a group of people with the National Basketball Association family — including players and coaches — that have looked to help West.

Cuban first made contact with West to help him when he picked him up outside a Dallas area gas station back in September.

WUSA9 first reported on West's struggles in January. West, who's no longer with the NBA, admittedly struggles with mental illness.