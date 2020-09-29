Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offers to pay for Delonte West's rehab

Cuban is the latest in the NBA to reach out to try to help the Prince George's County native get his life together.

DALLAS — Delonte West could play basketball with the NBA's best, but according to new reports, his recent struggles have people in the league reaching out to help.

The latest person to step up is Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban picked up West at a Dallas gas station Monday and has offered to pay for the former player's treatment at a rehab facility, according to ESPN.

Cuban took West to a hotel "while his family formulates a game plan," TMZ reported.

WUSA9 first reported on West's struggles in January. West, who's no longer with the NBA, admittedly struggles with mental illness. Recently, legendary coach and player Doc Rivers and others in the NBA have been trying to get West help.