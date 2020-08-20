Everything you need to know about this year's March on Washington 2020

The march will take place on August 28 to coincide with the anniversary of the original march back in 1963.

WASHINGTON — In less than a week, nearly 10,000 people are expected to descend on the National Mall for the Commitment March on Washington to commemorate 57 years since the first March on Washington and the continued fight against police brutality.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network are organizing this year's March on Washington.

Sharpton announced plans for the march during the memorial service for George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of police in May, sparking days of protests in D.C. and around the nation.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols have changed due to restrictions D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser implemented in her quarantine order for visitors from 27 states with higher rates of COVID-19. Following a National Board meeting, Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) announced strict rules and restrictions to ensure safety during this year's March on Washington amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what you need to know for this year's March on Washington 2020:

When is the event and how can I go and march?

The march, scheduled for Aug. 28, will coincide with the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which took place in 1963, and where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.

According to NAN's website, attendees will need to have a ticket to attend. If interested, you can register ahead of time online. Walk-up tickets will still be available, but NAN encourages attendees to get their ticket prior to the march

So, what is this going to look like?

Rev. Sharpton, the National Action Network, Martin Luther King III, NAACP, Attorney Benjamin Crump and families of police brutality victims, along with labor leaders, clergy, activists and civil rights advocates, will lead a Commitment March to fight for criminal justice reform in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones at the hands of the police.

Will there be speakers at the march?

While the official speaker line up is not yet set in stone, march participants can expect addresses from Sharpton, Martin Luther King, III, and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

The family members of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, and others are also expected to speak, in addition to members of Congress.

What safety protocols will be in place for the march?

The march's COVID-19 protocols for participants include:

Distribution of masks,

Thermometer check-in stations,

Restricting access to buses from states or cities that are "COVID-19 hot spots"

Practicing social distancing.

Sharpton said that face coverings will be required and one will be given to participants free of charge if they do not have one.

Gloves and hand sanitizer will also be given out to participants.

OK, so I don't want to go due to concerns regarding COVID-19. How can I still participate?

The NAACP announced they will lead a “2020 Virtual March on Washington.” Civil rights leaders, activists, and families of people who have lost loved ones at the hands of police will be leading the charge.

“Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation. What legacy do you want to leave behind?” -John Lewis



Join us. 2020 Virtual March on Washington. Aug 27-28.



Sign up here: https://t.co/yZSFZJvUbF #NowtoNovember pic.twitter.com/sx7BfLTCbK — NAACP (@NAACP) July 20, 2020

Black Lives Matter, the organization at the forefront of protests against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against Black people, is also hosting a virtual conference but has also been invited to participate in the march.

"They've been invited and they have a virtual conference that they said will start after the march," Sharpton said of Black Lives Matter. "We're not fighting against each other. We're finding ways to cooperate because all of us want to see something done about the threat of voting rights and about police brutality."

What roads and streets will be impacted by the march?

While roads and traffic throughout the city aren't expected to be hectic, find an alternative route if you're planning to head southwest of the District near the National Mall or if you need to cross the Potomac into Virginia,

If I have out of state guests participating in the march, will they have to self-quarantine afterward?

Anyone traveling to D.C. from states D.C. Health Department deems as "high risk" due to the coronavirus, will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The new travel order applies to people coming to the District for non-essential activities. On the other hand, those who are entering the D.C. region for essential travel or after essential travel are urged to monitor any potential symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

If they have any symptoms, they must self-quarantine and get tested or seek medical attention.

"We have said that if you're in a hot spot state, have a march there," Sharpton said. "We'll have a march that National Action Network is doing in South Carolina in front of the offices of [Sen.] Lindsey Graham, Houston, Texas in front of the office of Sen.Ted Cruz and Florida in front of [Sen. Marco] Rubio's office."

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Sharpton is confident that this year's march will not be a risk to those who choose to participate.

"We're confident because we've checked with the health experts," Sharpton said. "They've never stopped marching every day in other cities, and there has not been an uptick in COVID-19 in any of those areas, because they're outdoors and people are taking precautions. And we're confident that this will also be the case on Aug. 28."