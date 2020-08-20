DC man attending March on Washington inspired by the possibility of change

“It's a big moment for us to get together and continue this movement," Clifton Light says.

WASHINGTON — Clifton Light said he’s heard countless stories from his parents and grandparents about the March on Washington 57 years ago. He said they describe the experience as being one of the moments they thought really sparked change.

He’s planning to attend the march to see the progress continue.

“Being from Richmond, Virginia, I grew up in like the Confederate Capitol, seeing Confederate flags,” Light said.

Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate images and statues removed, which has been inspiring for Black men like Light.

“School names are being changed, monuments are being removed, street names are being changed," said Light. "So it’s marking a change in our history and in my life and my peers' lives who are the same age as me.”

Light moved to the District, like many others, years ago for his career. Since then he’s seen countless protests, some sounding like stories he’s heard from his parents.

“I heard them talk about how that helped sparked change in their era and I feel like, in our era, this will be a big moment for us,” he explained.

Seeing some of the change that’s already happened, it is further inspiring him to March on Washington.

“It's a big moment for us to get together and continue this movement,” Light said.

About 10,000 people are expected to meet at the National Mall for the March on Washington to commemorate 57 years since the first March on Washington and the continued fight against police brutality.

The march, scheduled for Aug. 28, will coincide with the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.