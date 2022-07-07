Woman found dead inside Prince George's Co. apartment

Police have not said how they believe the woman died but homicide detectives are investigating.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Prince George's County apartment Thursday.

According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a welfare check in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in Chillum just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the woman inside the apartment and pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have not said how they believe the woman died but homicide detectives are investigating.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

We are on scene of a homicide in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in Chillum. pic.twitter.com/G9AvhpLau4 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 8, 2022

