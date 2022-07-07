Woman found dead inside Prince George's Co. apartment

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Prince George's County apartment Thursday.
According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a welfare check in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in Chillum just before 5 p.m.
When officers arrived they found the woman inside the apartment and pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have not said how they believe the woman died but homicide detectives are investigating.
There is no word on any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
READ NEXT:
- Arlington Police search for shooter who fired into crowd, grazing woman and seriously injuring a man
- Arrest made after fatal shooting in Woodbridge shopping center parking lot
- Driver involved in fiery Germantown crash had been shot, police say
- Police respond to shooting in Prince George's Co.
- Police point to successes despite violent weekend in DC
WATCH NEXT: Metro puts 7000-series cars on hold again
Metro says there will be no service impact to customers.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.