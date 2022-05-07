Police respond to shooting in Prince George's Co.

Police have not identified a suspect for the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police in Prince Goerge's County say that a shooting took place on Beaver Dam Rd. and Soil Conservation Rd.

Officers were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.

Officials say one person was shot, however, their condition is unknown. Police also say that they do not have a suspect.

Police have not released any additional information for this particular incident and the investigation is ongoing. WUSA9 will provide more updates as it becomes available to us.