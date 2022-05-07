Police respond to shooting in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police in Prince Goerge's County say that a shooting took place on Beaver Dam Rd. and Soil Conservation Rd.
Officers were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.
Officials say one person was shot, however, their condition is unknown. Police also say that they do not have a suspect.
Police have not released any additional information for this particular incident and the investigation is ongoing. WUSA9 will provide more updates as it becomes available to us.
Read more from WUSA9:
RELATED: Shots fired at officer sparks police chase from Germantown to Fairfax ending in rollover crash
RELATED: Police: Man arrested for shooting and killing acquaintance in wooded area behind a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge
RELATED: Car used in Montgomery County pursuit connected to string of Arlington break-ins, the vehicle’s owner said
RELATED: Police: Man wanted in connection to homicide killed in motorcycle crash following Northeast DC pursuit
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.