x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police respond to shooting in Prince George's Co.

Police have not identified a suspect for the shooting.

More Videos

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police in Prince Goerge's County say that a shooting took place on Beaver Dam Rd. and Soil Conservation Rd. 

Officers were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.

Officials say one person was shot, however, their condition is unknown. Police also say that they do not have a suspect.

Police have not released any additional information for this particular incident and the investigation is ongoing. WUSA9 will provide more updates as it becomes available to us.

Read more from WUSA9:

RELATED: Police point to successes despite violent weekend in DC

RELATED: Shots fired at officer sparks police chase from Germantown to Fairfax ending in rollover crash

RELATED: Police: Man arrested for shooting and killing acquaintance in wooded area behind a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge

RELATED: Car used in Montgomery County pursuit connected to string of Arlington break-ins, the vehicle’s owner said

RELATED: Police: Man wanted in connection to homicide killed in motorcycle crash following Northeast DC pursuit

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement