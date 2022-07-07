Arlington Police search for shooter who fired into crowd, grazing woman and seriously injuring a man

A witness says the shooter hit a man's dad after the son he was targeting fled inside.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Police are still looking for whoever fired into a crowd in Green Valley late Wednesday night, seriously wounding one man, and grazing a woman with what bystanders say were dozens of rounds from a semi-automatic weapon.

In a county where there were zero murders last year, the shooting is terrifying neighbors who are demanding police do more to protect them. Workers spent Thursday cleaning up the glass at the Lucky Seven Food Mart that had been shattered. Thirty-seven evidence markers were counted at the scene, and witnesses say they heard dozens of rounds.

Sisters Tatiana Spratley and Georgette Lockhart said they saw muzzle flashes in the dark as they raced to get themselves and a baby to safety.

"The stroller almost fell," Spratley said. "We had to pick up the stroller and run in the building."

A witness -- who asked to be identified only as Trell for his safety -- says this was a neighborhood quarrel. Trell said a guy who'd been jumped last week came back for revenge. But when he didn't find the guy who jumped him,Trell said he shot his target's dad instead.

"He ran into the building last night, because he knew they was coming for him," Trell said. "I feel like this is crazy because we got kids out here."

Trell said he's been talking to the police. He said two cars had been casing the neighborhood for hours, and said he saw a Honda Civic and a Chevy Cruise flee the scene, one with all its lights out.

Police say they're searching for a dark-colored sedan.

Initial reports were the man was hit in the chest and the arm. Police say he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"I think it's crazy," 84-year-old Roger Coles, a neighbor, said. "All these kids out here and people shooting. You can hit anybody."

Coles says he only goes out during daylight now.

"I go home before dark," he said. "Don't nothing pop off here before dark."

Neighbors said while there may have been zero murders in Arlington County last year, there have been more than a dozen gunshot incidents in this area in the last three years. They want the county to do much more to make it stop.