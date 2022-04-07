Driver involved in fiery Germantown crash had been shot, police say

Police say the striking vehicle caught fire and set other parked vehicles ablaze.

A driver is in the hospital with critical injuries after police responded to a crash scene with multiple vehicles on fire and found the man had been shot.

Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the area of Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive for a report of a crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the striking vehicle had caught on fire and set other parked cars ablaze.

Officers found the driver had a suspected gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to figure out what happened, and say no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.