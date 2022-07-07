Arrest made after fatal shooting in Woodbridge shopping center parking lot

Angel Alfonso Morales Flores, 18, was arrested and charged with homicide in the shooting that happened on June 14.

Editor's note: The above video is from June 14, 2022.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man in a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot last month.

Prince William County Police Department detectives arrested and charged Angel Alfonso Morales Flores on July 6 for the shooting that happened June 14 in the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Investigators say that the shooting happened when a transaction was arranged to occur at the shopping center between the victim, later identified as David Madison Fowler III, and his acquaintance with three other men. At one point during the encounter, police say one of the other men fired multiple rounds, which struck Fowler in the upper body.

Following the shooting, responding officers and bystanders provided first aid to Fowler and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries the next day.

Detectives say over the course of the investigation, they identified one of the men present during the encounter as Morales Flores. Police say he turned himself in on Wednesday.

He is being held without bond on homicide, drug and gun charges.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting and seek to identify the other suspects involved.