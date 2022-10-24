Police work to identify suspects in Downtown Silver Spring shooting

Bullets flew into a downtown restaurant and a passing car. No injuries have been reported and police believe the incident was contained to the two suspects.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. near Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr.

During the shooting, a nearby Cava restaurant was hit by a bullet, as well as a car passing through the area.

No injuries have been reported and police believe the incident was contained to the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

