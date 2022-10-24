Police work to identify suspects in Downtown Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. near Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr.
During the shooting, a nearby Cava restaurant was hit by a bullet, as well as a car passing through the area.
No injuries have been reported and police believe the incident was contained to the two suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
READ NEXT:
- Two killed in Dallas hospital shooting; suspect, already on parole for aggravated robbery, charged with capital murder
- 3 killed, including suspect, in shooting at south St. Louis school
- DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting
- Woman assaulted and robbed at Columbia Heights Metro Station
- Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
- Man found dead after targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WATCH NEXT: Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.