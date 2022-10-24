x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Police work to identify suspects in Downtown Silver Spring shooting

Bullets flew into a downtown restaurant and a passing car. No injuries have been reported and police believe the incident was contained to the two suspects.

More Videos

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. 

According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. near Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr.

During the shooting, a nearby Cava restaurant was hit by a bullet, as well as a car passing through the area.

No injuries have been reported and police believe the incident was contained to the two suspects.

Credit: WUSA9
A window at the downtown Silver Spring Cava is boarded up after it was shot out on the morning of October 24, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack

On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out