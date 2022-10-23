DC Police find man dead from gunshots outside Nationals Park

The incident occurred before 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Washington Nationals Park Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred before 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim was the target of the attack. They have preliminary footage of a "dark-colored SUV" fleeing from the location "at a high rate of speed shortly after the shooting occurred."

Commander Bryant of MPD’s First District gives an update on the shooting that took place around 1 pm today on N Street, SE. pic.twitter.com/uWGTEusSuo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 23, 2022