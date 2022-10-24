Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park

Police later identified the man as Kevaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, 31, Maryland. They are still on the lookout of a dark-colored SUV seen fleeing the scene.

WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out.

The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast D.C. just before 1 p.m., officials said. An off-duty police officer heard the sound of multiple gunshots in the area of Half and N Streets, Southeast D.C. Officers with the First District responded to the area, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, DC Police said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were summoned, and despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced on the scene. The victim remained at the location until he was taken to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

He was later identified as 31-year-old Kevaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Maryland. Washington "was the target of this attack," officials said.

DC Police are still on the lookout for the vehicle seen leaving the scene. "We do have preliminary footage of a dark-colored SUV seeing fleeing the from the location at a high rate of speed a short time after the shooting occurred," Commander Tasha Bryant said in a tweeted video.

Bryant said the police are thankful there weren't a lot of crowds in the area during the incident. She also added police are determined the driving the causes of gun violence out of the community.

No other victims or property damage have been reported, Bryant said in a press conference.

"It's game day; I want everyone to feel comfortable coming here and enjoying this beautiful city, the restaurants, and watching the game," said DC Police Commander Tasha Bryant.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or person response for this incident. Anyone with information relevant to the incident is urged to contact Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.