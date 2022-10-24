x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting

The shooting took place on Oct. 23 in the 3000 block of 14th Street in Northwest, D.C.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest D.C.

Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.

According to officials, both men were taken to a hospital to treat their non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to DC Police's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. 

The MPD said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone that provides information to lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that are responsible for committing a violent crime in D.C.

WATCH NEXT: Man found shot to death inside car near Nationals Park

DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Washington Nationals Park Sunday morning, authorities said. 

Read more from WUSA9:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out