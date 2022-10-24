DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting

The shooting took place on Oct. 23 in the 3000 block of 14th Street in Northwest, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest D.C.

Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.

According to officials, both men were taken to a hospital to treat their non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to DC Police's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The MPD said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone that provides information to lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that are responsible for committing a violent crime in D.C.

