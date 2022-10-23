Woman assaulted and robbed at Columbia Heights Metro Station

The Metro Transit Police are searching for a suspect who "hit and robbed" a woman at the Columbia Heights metro station last night

WASHINGTON - At around 7pm on Saturday, a 54-year-old woman was "hit and robbed" while entering the Columbia Heights Metro station, according to police.

The suspect stole a scooter and bag from the woman while she was riding the escalator, and immediately fled the scene.

The woman was later transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Metro Transit Police are searching for the suspect - and offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest or indictment.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact DC Crime Solvers at: 202-962-2121