Police release photo of suspect connected to deadly Mall at Prince George's shooting

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a photo of a suspect they say is connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's.

The shooting happened Thursday at the shopping mall on East-West Hwy in Hyattsville, Maryland.

In a press conference following the shooting, police said the shooting happened in the food court of the mall. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man, later identified as 20-year-old Darrion Herring, died from his injuries.

A day later, officers have released a photo of the person they believe is responsible for the deadly shooting.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips anonymously using the P3 Tips app.

This is the second homicide reported at the Mall at Prince George's this year. According to Prince George's County Police, 22-year-old Daquan Dockery was killed in a shooting at the shopping mall in March. Detectives at the time said they did not believe Dockery's death was a random crime.