Police

Police: Man shot, killed in Suitland

There is no word on the man's identity and no suspect information has been released at this time.

SUITLAND, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince George's County Monday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Regency Parkway in Suitland.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for help but died from his injuries. 

Investigators are working to establish a motive and they ask anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

