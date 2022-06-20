Police: Man shot, killed in Suitland

There is no word on the man's identity and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUITLAND, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince George's County Monday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Regency Parkway in Suitland.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for help but died from his injuries.

There is no word on the man's identity and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Investigators are working to establish a motive and they ask anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

READ NEXT: