3 people shot at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, police say

Police report there is no active shooter.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a Prince George's County mall Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at The Shops at Iverson, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

A man and two women were shot near the mall entrance. The man is currently in critical condition and the two women are expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect(s) appeared to have run away after the shooting. No lookout descriptions have been released while officers work to identify those involved.

We are on scene of a shooting at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills. Prelim: three victims have been transported with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. There is no active shooter. We are actively working to identify the suspect(s) who fled the scene. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 10, 2022

This is the third reported shooting at The Shops at Iverson in less than a year.

In October 2021, 44-year-old Abinadab Flowers was killed outside the mall on Branch Avenue. Then in March 2022, officers returned to the mall after a man was injured in a shooting.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested for the previous shootings.

