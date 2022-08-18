Man dead after shooting in food court of the Mall at Prince George's

No suspect information has been released. There is no word on what may have caused the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed at the Mall at Prince George's Thursday afternoon.

Police reported the shooting around 4 p.m. at 3500 East-West Hwy in Hyattsville, Maryland.

In a press conference following the shooting, police said the shooting happened in the food court of the mall. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man died from his injuries.

Police have not identified the man, saying they want to respect the victim's family.

No suspect information has been released but officials say detectives are working to identify any possible suspect(s). There is no word on what may have caused the shooting, however, police do not think the shooting was a random act.

According to Hyattsville Police, there is no active threat at the mall at this time, but it will remain closed for the day.

Officers said others were also injured while people were trying to run out of the mall. Those people are expected to be okay.

'I'll stay with you' | Victoria witnessed today's shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's. The 77yo, who uses a cane, was pushed to the ground as people tried to evacuate the food court. Luckily, one man stayed behind to help her. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/GnNGGGiSK9 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 18, 2022

Metro trains were single tracking at the Prince George's Plaza station while MTPD assisted with the investigation.

This is the second homicide reported at the Mall at Prince George's this year. According to Prince George's County Police, 22-year-old Daquan Dockery was killed in a shooting at the shopping mall in March. Detectives at the time said they did not believe Dockery's death was a random crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips anonymously using the P3 Tips app.

Police have not released any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide updates as information becomes available.

HPD is responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's. Please avoid the area. More info as it becomes available. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022

