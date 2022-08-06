Police investigate triple shooting in Prince George's County

Officers have not released any information regarding the identities of the victims but have said all three are men.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Prince George's County Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

All three men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other two are expected to survive.

Investigators have not said what they believe may have led up to the shooting and there is no word on any suspect information at this time.

