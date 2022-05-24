Police: Girl shot in Woodbridge

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a girl was shot in Woodbridge Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace.

The girl, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge – Officers are investigating a shooting in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace. One juvenile female was taken to an area hospital with injuries. Area residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/PPAA5a9mG7 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 24, 2022

