Police: Girl shot in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a girl was shot in Woodbridge Tuesday evening.
According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace.
The girl, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Her current condition is unknown at this time.
Police have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or online by clicking here.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
